f you have taken out time to read this, it means you probably are the kind of person who loves to travel but also wants to save money and enjoy maximum perks while traveling. After all, traveling is the best cure for your sedentary lifestyle and the monotony of your daily work.

Having the best travel credit card can contribute in making your travel even more fun. These cards offer amazing discounts on travel expenses and access to various exclusive events in other countries.

However, with a plethora of travel credit cards available in the market of the UAE these days, it requires very lucrative travel offers for catching your eye. Stack rewards with airlines and you may end up scoring some amazing deals.

If you want to know about the top cards in the UAE and the travel benefits they offer, you have come to the right place.

Here is a list of a few best travel cards that come with generous travel offers that match your travel plan needs.

Best Credit Cards in the UAE for Travel Perks and Points

In case you are not familiar with how the travel rewards work, it is very easy to understand. You make use of your card for making a purchase and in return, you receive points that add up to things such as car rentals, seat upgradation, ticket booking, even hotel nights, and more.

You can also enjoy free upgrades if there is an availability of seats, complimentary checked baggage, discount on purchases made in-flight, and priority boarding. You must obviously make sure that your credit scores are in order to avail the best travel card possible. You should always use your card responsibly so as save yourself from debt.

HSBC Card Offers

HSBC does not just offer the best travel cards in the UAE, you can also avail access to the air miles rewards.

HSBC Black Credit Card

This card is offered in an all-metal sleek design and offers you a membership for the air miles program. The air miles rewards can be redeemed for hotel booking, flight booking, retail purchases, and much more. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 200,000 air miles in the 1 st year.

Earn 100,000 anniversary air miles on the renewal of membership starting from the 2 nd year.

Free airport lounge access at more than 850 lounges across the world.

Exclusive international concierge services for access to fine dining, luxury traveling, and exclusive events to keep you entertained.

Citibank Card Offers

Citibank UAE offers two amongst the best travel cards which are mentioned below.

1.Emirates-Citibank Ultima Card

Being an Emirates co-branded card, this Citibank Ultima card offers you a membership into the Emirates Loyalty program of Skywards miles. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 25,000 Skywards miles.

10,000 Skywards miles on paying the membership fee yearly.

Free Skywards Silver Membership, which offers you bonus miles, permission for excess baggage, priority check-in, and much more.

Earn Skywards miles against local and international transactions and on tickets bought online.

2. Citi Premier Card

When you take into consideration the best travel credit card within the Emirates, this Premier card offers travel benefits like travel insurance, dining discount, airport lounge access, and more. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

400 dirhams of statement credit as a welcome gift.

Thank You Points can be transferred to 12 partner airlines directly including British Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Etihad.

Emirates NBD Card Offers

As the name suggests, the Emirates NBD travel card offers membership into the Emirates Loyalty program of Skywards miles. Emirates NBD offers 2 variants for this category of credit cards, which are mentioned below.

Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Card

Because of its incredible travel rewards and discounts, this Emirates Skywards Infinite card is classified amongst the best credit card with travel benefits. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 100,000 Skywards miles.

Free Emirates Skywards Silver Membership, which helps in enhancing your traveling experience

Earn Skywards miles against local and international transactions and on transactions with FlyDubai and Emirates.

Free airport lounge access at more than 1000 lounges across the world through LoungeKey.

Free airport drops along with concierge desk.

50 percent off on Careem.

Emirates NBD Skywards Signature Card

This Signature variant of the Emirates NBD Skywards travel card will offer you various lifestyle and travel benefits in the UAE. It offers the new users 300 dirhams’ statement credit as joining bonus. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 40,000 Skywards miles.

Earn Skywards miles against local and international transactions and on transactions with FlyDubai and Emirates.

Free airport lounge access at more than 1000 lounges across the world through LoungeKey.

ADIB Card Offers

The partnership of ADIB with Etihad airways led to the introduction of some of the best credit cards for travel in the UAE market for those who prefer using Islamic banking cards that come with Sharia-compliance.

ADIB Etihad Platinum Card

This Platinum ADIB card offers access to the guest miles loyalty program with Etihad. It also offers various other opportunities for saving on your travel expenses. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 50,000 Etihad Guest miles.

Earn Etihad Guest miles against local and international transactions.

Complimentary ticket for your companion.

Complimentary airport lounge access through LoungeKey

ADIB Etihad Gold Card

This Gold variant of the Etihad range of credit cards by ADIB provides plenty of travel benefits to the user. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 35,000 Etihad Guest miles.

Earn Etihad Guest miles against local and international transactions.

Complimentary ticket for your companion.

Fast track to the membership with Etihad Guest Silver Tier.

ADIB Etihad Classic Card

With a low annual fee charged on this ADIB classic travel card which makes them attractive for those customers who love traveling but are on a budget. Following are the travel offers available on this card.

A sign-up bonus of 10,000 Etihad Guest miles.

Earn Etihad Guest miles against local and international transactions.

Emirates Islamic Card Offers

This Islamic Banking organization offers exclusive travel offers on its credit card, which is specially created for the travel addict Emiratis as well as expats.

Emirates Islamic Emarati Card

This credit card is based on the Sharia principles and offers the following travel benefits.

Earn El SmartMiles guest miles against local and international transactions.

You can redeem the El SmartMiles for free hotels, flights, and retail transactions immediately anywhere across the globe.

To Sum Up!

A majority of credit card providers offer sign-up bonuses and welcome offers as temporary incentives for luring the customers. However, the best travel credit card offers various new and exclusive discounts throughout the year.

No matter what, holding a thorough comparison of different travel cards and offers available on them before selecting the suitable one can always prove to be helpful. So, go ahead and earn travel reward points.

This post is written in collaboration with Policy Bazaar.