Explore the best National Parks of Croatia

Croatia is a top destination for travelers looking to explore Europe's natural beauty.

Explore the best of Croatia National Parks

Croatia is the perfect place to go if you want to get away from it all. It’s a beautiful country with a rich culture and history, but it’s also got an incredible natural landscape that will blow your mind.

The country is known for its natural beauty—think mountains and beaches—and it’s easy to see why: there are hundreds of miles of coastline along the Adriatic Sea, as well as stunning landscapes inland.

There are many national parks in Croatia that really showcase the country’s impressive natural scenery. Just grab your ETIAS Croatia and you’ll be all set to explore.

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Plitvice Lakes National Park is the oldest and biggest among all Croatia national parks, spreading over 30,000 hectares. The park is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List and it’s one of Croatia’s most visited tourist attractions.

The park is famous for its 16 interconnected lakes and waterfalls, that extend into a spectacular limestone canyon. Here you can take your pick of hiking trails and explore the incredible views of the turquoise-colored water.

Risnjak National Park

Risnjak National Park is located in the most mountainous and forested region of Croatia—in Gorski Kotar. It covers over 60 square kilometers and is covered in limestone and dolomite rocks.

It’s home to a wide variety of plant and animal life, from deer and bears to mushrooms and butterflies. The park is also well-known for its many trails, which are perfect for hiking or biking.

Krka National Park

Krka National Park is one of the most diverse and unique parks in all of Europe, with an incredible array of flora and fauna. It is also home to a series of lakes and seven waterfalls.

One of the best Croatia national parks it also contains several caves that visitors can explore. The caves are formed as groundwater flows through limestone rock layers, leaving behind large openings in the rock face.

Kornati National Park

The Kornati Islands National Park is a cluster of small islands in Croatia, just off the Adriatic Sea. The park covers the archipelago and its surrounding waters, which are protected as a national park by the Croatian government.

There are 89 islands that are famous for their dramatic landscapes and wildlife, including rare birds and marine life. The park has plenty of options for exploring the sea, hiking through lush forests, and relaxing in the sun.

Paklenica National Park

Paklenica National Park is located in a protected area in the south of Croatia. The park’s main feature is its karst caves and beech forests, the latter of which are protected by UNESCO.

Visitors can also admire the dramatic canyons of Velika and Mala Paklenica, and look out for the park’s many species—including eagles, falcons, bears, and deer. One of the most unique Croatia national parks, it is also home to a number of caves that feature stalagmites, stalactites, and numerous bat species.

Northern Velebit National Park

The Northern Velebit National Park is a protected area of Croatia’s Velebit Mountain range, which forms the border between the northern and southern parts of the country. The park covers 109 km2 of the northern section of the mountains.

The beech forests here were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017, named Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe. The park also has many mountaineering routes—the most well-known is called Premužić’s Trail.

Mljet National Park

Mljet National Park is a national park on the island of Mljet, which is part of the Dalmatian archipelago. It’s the only national park in the country that encompasses an entire island.

The park borders two saltwater lakes, including Veliko Jezero and Malo Jezero. These lakes are fed by underground springs and are connected by narrow channels of water called straits.

Biokovo Nature Park

The Biokovo Nature Park, located on the southern coast of Croatia, was declared a nature park in 1981.

The park is a beautiful place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Its combination of thick woods, rocky peaks and deep gorges ensures that you can enjoy some peace and quiet.

Brijuni National Park

Brijuni National Park is a national park in Croatia, located on a group of islands called Brijuni. The main island is called Veli Brijun, which may visitors choose to visit during their trip.

The park provides a wide variety of recreational activities, including hiking, biking, boating, and horseback riding.

How many of the Croatia national parks have you been to? Is there any national park that you would like to recommend?