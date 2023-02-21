Some destinations are forever on your bucket list. And Morocco for me is one of them. Just before the pandemic hit the world, I had plans of visiting Morocco with my husband and we did quite a bit of research, including planning seven days Morocco itinerary from Casablanca to Marrakesh. Our Morocco in seven days itinerary included not just the famous blue city of Chefchaouen but also tours of the spectacular Sahara Desert. Planning and collaborating with Morocco Travelling, I thought that I will write this post so that it might help anyone who would like to explore Morrocco as well. The itinerary was for seven days, starting from Casablanca, and here are some of the places to see in Morocco and key highlights, including Morocco desert tours.

Morocco has many highlights and places to see, including the historic cities of Marrakesh, Fez, and Rabat, the picturesque blue city of Chefchaouen, and the stunning Sahara Desert besides some natural sights like the Todra Gorges, one of the fascinating destinations in the High Atlas Highlands and Dades Valley, also known as the Fig Valley. In a typical seven day Morocco itinerary, you can experience heritage, culture, cuisine and even adventurous Morocco desert tours. The journey to Marrakesh is also through the Road of a Thousand Kasbahs. Don’t miss trying some of the delicious Moroccan cuisines and lose yourself in the souks. Here are some fascinating highlights of exploring Morocco in seven days.

Casablanca

There is something romantic about Casablanca, the largest populous city of Morocco, and am not just referring to the Hollywood movie. The heart of Casablanca lies in its architecture although it’s one of the busiest cities. There are some fascinating architectural gems like the Hassan II, one of the largest mosques in the world, with a massive minaret standing tall at 210 meters. Half of the Mosque is built partly on water over the Atlantic ocean, by the late King Hassan II. The Old Medina with its bustling market and street life, the coastal Corniche, and the Royal Palace are some of the highlights. The port is the cultural capital of Morrocco and you can explore the United Nations Square with its array of restaurants, cafes, and shops. The old-world vibe of Casablanca may be lost in the crowded streets but it has a charm of its own. Our trip to Morocco in seven days started with Casablanca and Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

Rabat

The capital of Morrocco is barely an hour by road from Casablanca and it is one of the imperial cities with palaces and parliament and other historic monuments mainly the Hassan Tower. The iconic unfinished Hassan Tower is a UNESCO Heritage Site and is said to have been built by Abu Yusuf Yaqub al-Mansur, the third Caliph of the Almohad Caliphate in the 12th century. But the mosque was left unfinished after his death with just walls and columns being built. Even the minaret is standing at a height of 44 meters. There is also the Kasbah of the Udayas and the Chellah necropolis. Rabat is usually explored on transit, but if you have time you can stay here and explore the museums and the art galleries as well. Seven days Morocco itinerary does not have enough time to explore the capital but you can always get a glimpse of the main attractions and places to see in Morocco.

Chefchaouen

I prefer to call it the Blue City as it’s quite a mouthful. With the unique vibe of the city, the azure walls, the ancient sites, the historic past, the winding alleys, and the artisanal shops, Blue City is a paradise for those who want to walk and just soak in the atmosphere. All meandering lanes lead to the Marina and you can lose yourself, literally in the whiffs of freshly baked bread while tasting the delicious tagines The Old Quarter is a fascinating area with its Kasbah and there are museums and markets to explore. You can also stay in an authentic riad, a traditional Moroccan home, or a small palace with a courtyard and a garden instead of the typical hotels.

Fez

The second largest city in Morocco is known more for the famous cap or traditional headgear, also known as Fez. One of the oldest imperial cities of Morocco, Fez is steeped in heritage, architecture, and in medieval lore and life. The historic city includes Fes el-Bali, the original city located on the banks of the River Fez, and the smaller Fez Jdid which are linked together and are considered the “Medina” although that is referred mainly to as the former. Fes el-Bali is where the famous Qarawiyyin University is located along with the most important religious and cultural sites, while Fez el-Jdid is the site of the Royal Palace, still used by royalty. The Old Town is a visual assault on your senses with its vibrant energy while the Medina is a UNESCO Heritage Site and the oldest university can be found here. Fez is a must-see if you are planning Morocco in seven days.

Sahara Desert

The Morocco desert tours are the highlight of the seven days Morocco itinerary. The journey to the Sahara Desert from Fez is as magical as the Erg Chebbi Dunes of the Sahara Desert. We see a little bit of Europe in Ifrane, also called the Switzerland of Morocco after the alpine forests, the colonial architecture, and the natural scenery flanked by the mountains. The “cedar forests” are a perfect haven for the monkeys. We cross gorges and valleys, oases and rivers and we reach the town of Erfoud, known for its high-quality dates and ancient fossils is the starting point for tours into the Sahara Desert.

We explore Merzouga, a small village located on the border of Morocco and Algeria, known for the stunning Sahara desert landscape, including the massive sand dunes that can reach up to 150 meters in height. Soak in the sunrises and sunsets and lose yourself in the desert. The entire region is known for the local Berber culture, mainly music. You can stay in traditional Berber tents and visit villages around and take in the local culture and cuisine.

Toudra Gorges and Dades Valley

The journey from the Sahara Desert gets even more mesmerizing as we see one of the most surreal sunrises from a sand dune and then head towards the spectacular Toudra Gorges, the Grand Canyon of Morocco, passing by serene oases and palm fields. Trekkers and travellers throng to the canyon to see the towering cliffs, which rise up to 300 meters in some places, and you can also go for a walk along the Todgha River that flow through it if you are feeling a bit adventurous.

We also cross charming villages and towns soaked in Berber culture with small lanes filled with mud houses and vibrant souks. Besides the Toudra Gorges, another spectacular canyon is at Dades Valley, also called Dades Gorge or Canyon. The winding canyon is known for its stunning cliffs, the rock formations, and the lush valley around them and is a paradise for hikers. The breathtaking views of the valley are a sight to behold. Cultural enthusiasts can visit local villages and lose themselves in orchards and terraced farms as well. You can also visit Ait Ben Haddou, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is known for its well-preserved kasbah or fortified village.

Marrakesh

The iconic Red City, located at the foot of the Atlas Mountains is a blend of vibrant culture, heritage, and rich architecture that is filled with UNESCO Heritage Sites in the fortified Medina especially the renowned Jamaa El Fna and Koutoubia mosque. The Bahia and Baddi Palaces are some of the oldest monuments. while you can see the Saadian Tombs.

We visit souks, the traditional vibrant markets that are like labyrinthine lanes filled with jewellery, spices, arts and crafts, and textiles besides eateries and restaurants that serve delicious Moroccan cuisine. You can also visit the museum of Yves Saint Laurent and the verdant Majorelle Garden which was once owned by the French painter Jacques Majorelle known for the iconic cobalt blue accents that can be found throughout. Marrakesh is more than just a destination. It is a sensory experience.

Pic Courtesy – Taghlaoui fotografo What are the other places to see in Morocco that you would add in Morocco in Seven Days itinerary? Have you been on Morocco Desert Tours? Do share your experience in the comments