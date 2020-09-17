This pandemic may have put the brakes on travel, but this scenario is not forever. Be it for business, personal emergencies or just a simple road trip, travellers are already on the road. I recently did a short road trip too from Bengaluru to Chennai with an e-pass, to be with my parents and although it didn’t really feel like a trip, it did feel good travelling. I was so excited to even see the highway and to feel the wind on my face.However, in the current scenario, safety cannot be compromised at any cost, be it travelling for work or a short leisure trip, either by road or by flight. And it starts with packing travel essentials. So, if you have a trip coming up, do ensure that you have these travel essentials ready with you as I give you these travel packing tips.

1.Masks and face shields

The masks have become an integral part of our lives, even if you are going for a walk in the park. But if you are travelling, especially in a flight or in a train with people, then get yourself an N95 mask or something similar that protects you completely. However, I prefer a face shield in addition to the mask, so that it offers double protection and protects my eyes as well. A pair of gloves is also recommended. If you are on a road trip with your family, then always have a mask.

2.Sanitisers and Disinfectants

The hand sanitiser is also an important travel companion when it comes to travel packing tips. I always carry a small bottle in my hand luggage, which is permitted in flights. And keep a bottle always handy in your car as well. It is also advisable to carry a small soap as well some tissues so you can clean the surfaces with them, be it in your car, the seat in the flight or any other surface in your surroundings. Always remember to keep washing your hands as often as you can or use the sanitiser regularly.

3.Water and food

Carry your own water and avoid using plastic bottles. While this is mandatory even before COVID, it’s even more important now. Carry eco-friendly disposable cups and plates and cutlery to use, while you are travelling. Try carrying food from home and some fruits and nuts or even ready to eat snacks.

4.Contactless Credit Card

For all your payment needs, opt for contactless payments. You can use contactless credit cards such as Contactless SBI Credit Card that allows you to make instant, safe and secure payments. All you need to do is simply tap your Contactless SBI Card on the NFC enabled Point of Sale (POS) machine to make payments. No PIN or signature is even required for transaction amount of up to Rs. 2,000.

All such transactions are extremely secure as it is protected with multi-level encryption & only a single transaction goes through for a tap. Apart from being secure, this method of contactless payment is also safe as the card never leaves your hand & you avoid touching any surface or POS machine.

Watch this video to know more about Contactless SBI Card.

In case you are interested to know more about the various other contactless payment offerings by SBI Card such as SBI Card Pay, Scan & Pay, click here.

5. A set of travelling clothes and shoes

Keep a separate set of clothes, sandals and shoes for the journey. Ensure that you carry enough scarves and gloves as well. If you are carrying umbrellas, ponchos, jackets, sweaters carry them separately as well as part of your travel packing tips. Also, ensure that you wash all your travel clothes well with soap and disinfectants, once your trip is over.

The pandemic is very much raging in our own neighbourhoods and hence please use your discretion when you need to travel. Stay safe and adhere to as many precautions as possible and be a responsible traveller. What are the other travel packing tips you will recommend while travelling in pandemic ?

This post is written in collaboration with SBI Card.