Four magical experiences in Hong Kong Winterfest that you must not miss

Fall in love with Hong Kong this winter as it transforms into a magical wonderland and welcome the new year in an enchanting world of carnivals and pageants. There is romance in the air. Hong Kong is ready to welcome you with colourful markets, and festive vibes and radiates holiday cheer against the iconic backdrop of its glittering skyline. Hong Kong Winterfest isn’t just an event; it’s a mood, a vibe, and a celebration that wraps the city in an irresistible blanket of festive joy. From the sparkle of Christmas lights to the electrifying countdown to New Year’s Eve, the city comes alive in ways that are nothing short of magical.his year, the celebrations are bigger and brighter, with must-visit attractions like the towering Christmas tree at Christmas Town, the enchanting Symphony of Lights show, and a culinary journey through seasonal treats. Whether you’re sipping mulled wine at a cozy market stall, ice-skating under a canopy of lights, or counting down to midnight with fireworks that light up Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong in winter is an absolute vibe and the Hong Kong Winterfest promises unforgettable moments for everyone.

Don’t miss the alluring appeal around the Christmas town, with the towering Christmas Tree with 3D projections, mapping and capturing the essence of the festivities at the Victoria Harbour, the harbourfront pyrotechnics, and the mesmerizing atmosphere at the West Kowloon Cultural District. The giant Christmas tree this year will bring everyone a brand new experience with 3D projection mapping that further elevates the Christmas ambiance. While the entire island is glittering and shimmering with lights, music, and action, the New Year Countdown and the magical fireworks light up the sky to usher in the new year.

Get ready for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve as a dazzling 12-minute fireworks musical takes over Victoria Harbour! With breathtaking marine and rooftop pyrotechnics lighting up the sky, this spectacular show is s a celebration of the season’s spirit, full of joy and excitement—come join us as we welcome the New Year with a bang!. Wherever you are today, you can watch it live right now

As December 2024 morphs into January 2025, here’s your guide to the four experiences you absolutely can’t miss—complete with all the feels, vibes, and practical details to make your trip unforgettable.

1. Marvel at the Dazzling Lights

There’s something undeniably magical about walking around in Hong Kong during winter. As the sun sets, the harbour transforms into a shimmering wonderland, with a towering Christmas tree at its heart. This year’s tree, standing over 20 meters tall, is adorned with thousands of glittering lights and ornaments that seem straight out of a fairy tale. Even as the new year dawns, the festive decorations linger, keeping the holiday spirit alive. If you ask me, capture the sunset vibes with the canopy of lights and lose yourself in the mesmerizing atmosphere.

2. Explore the Festive Christmas Market

The Winterfest blends the magical vibes of Europe and Asia as you find yourself in a page out of a fairytale world. Soak in the aroma of roasted chestnuts and mulled wine wafting through the air as you wander through cozy market stalls filled with handcrafted treasures. The Christmas markets at Central Harbourfront are the epitome of festive cheer. This year, they run until January 7th, 2025, so even if you’re visiting after Christmas, you can still soak up the magic. Live performances, musical shows, a delightful array of international festive culinary treats, and a curated selection of Christmas gifts will wow you for sure.